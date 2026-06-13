Nike Transforms Bangkok’s Historic Song Wat Road into a Spectacular Football Fashion Runway

The sportswear giant’s "Nike Goal-Dang" experiential campaign merges hyper-local street culture with high fashion to redefine the beautiful game.
Sportswear titan Nike has launched an aggressive experiential marketing campaign in Thailand, transforming Bangkok’s historic Song Wat Road into a high-octane football fashion runway under its newly unveiled "Nike Goal-Dang" initiative.
The experiential activation, which functions as both a creative hub and a temporary pop-up store, marks a strategic pivot for the brand to drive hyper-local engagement.
By embedding itself within one of Bangkok’s most culturally resonant heritage districts, the campaign successfully fuses traditional football subcultures with contemporary street style and old-world architecture to capture the attention of a younger, fashion-forward demographic.
Thai designers re-imagine the football kit
The pinnacle of the launch event was an avant-garde street parade featuring 40 models showcasing classic Nike football jerseys completely re-imagined as high-fashion garments.
Nike partnered with an elite vanguard of celebrated Thai designers and streetwear labels—including IWANNABANGKOK©, Smile Club Thailand, O Thongchai, Teerapon Sisung, and Ladderice—to deconstruct and reinterpret traditional pitch attire.
Generating significant commercial buzz was the exclusive, close-up display of bespoke, custom apparel crafted entirely from Nike Mercurial Vapour football boots. The specific footwear silhouette previously achieved global viral status following its feature in Nike’s "Rip the Script" promotional short film, which starred global K-pop icon LISA.
In a nod to hyper-local tourism and commerce, the models made their entrance via a synchronised caravan of traditional motorised Tuk-Tuks, creating a highly photogenic, shareable moment that immediately dominated regional social media feeds.
Driving consumer engagement off the pitch
Beyond the spectacle of the runway, "Nike Goal-Dang" seeks to foster deeper brand loyalty through high-touch consumer touchpoints. The pop-up space invited the public to interact with the collection through curated, creator-led workshops that expanded the definition of football culture.
Key activations included a contemporary Thai typography seminar led by prominent graphic artist Maen Jirawat, blueprint cyanotype printing sessions hosted by the design collective Ladderice, and a specialised copper-weaving masterclass with artisan Teerapon Sisung.
Industry analysts note that by inviting consumers to physically customise products and explore local craft, Nike is successfully leveraging experiential retail to maintain a competitive edge in Southeast Asia’s premium sportswear market.