New Moon race is about who can build and stay

The race back to the Moon is moving into a more serious phase, with the United States and China no longer focused only on landing missions but on the harder challenge of building and sustaining a long-term presence beyond Earth.

NASA is pushing ahead with a phased plan for a future Moon base, while Chinese researchers are testing fibres made from lunar soil that could one day be used to build structures on the lunar surface.

NASA turns Moon plan into long-term infrastructure push

NASA announced in March 2026 that it was reshaping its lunar strategy around a step-by-step plan to build a sustained human presence on the Moon.

The agency said it would move away from infrequent, customised missions and towards a repeatable and modular approach, building capability “landing by landing” through robotic deliveries, rovers, instruments and technology demonstrations.

The first phase, described as “Build, Test, Learn”, is designed to increase the pace of lunar activity through Commercial Lunar Payload Services deliveries and the Lunar Terrain Vehicle programme. These missions will support testing in mobility, power generation, communications, navigation, surface operations and scientific investigations.