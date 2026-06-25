AI boom lifts Thailand exports up 10.6% in May

Strong export growth continues

Thailand’s exports expanded by 10.6% year-on-year in May 2026, reaching a value of US$34,333.1 million (approximately 1.095 trillion baht), according to the Office of Trade Policy and Strategy (TPSO).

The performance marked the 23rd consecutive month of export growth, signalling continued resilience in Thailand’s external trade sector.

When excluding oil-related products, gold, and military goods, exports still grew by 8.6%, underscoring underlying demand strength.





Tech and AI drive global demand

Officials attributed the growth primarily to sustained global demand for high-tech products and increasing investment in artificial intelligence and data centre infrastructure worldwide.

Additional momentum came from front-loaded imports aimed at reducing risks linked to tight global supply chains and uncertainty surrounding US trade tariff measures.

Key industrial export categories performed strongly, including computers, radio transmitters, telecommunication equipment, components and electrical appliances.