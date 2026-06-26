Apple raises Mac prices across Thailand amid global memory cost surge

Memory chip shortage drives global cost pressure

The price adjustment is not limited to Thailand, with reports indicating similar changes across multiple global markets.

Industry sources say the main driver is rising costs of DRAM and NAND flash memory, which have surged due to rapidly increasing demand from AI data centres and high-performance computing systems.

Chipmakers are prioritising high-end memory production for AI workloads, tightening supply for consumer electronics such as personal computers and laptops.

AI reshapes semiconductor economics

Analysts say DRAM and NAND prices have been rising steadily over the past year, creating sustained pressure on global hardware manufacturers.

For Apple, the impact is particularly significant in Mac devices, which use Apple Silicon architecture with unified memory systems that integrate RAM directly into processing performance.

This makes memory capacity a major cost driver, especially in high-end machines such as Mac Studio and MacBook Pro models that require large memory configurations.





Broader global price adjustments expected

Reports from international media suggest Apple has adjusted Mac pricing across several global markets, including the United States, Europe and parts of Asia.

This indicates a structural pricing adjustment rather than a country-specific move, reflecting global component cost increases rather than local market conditions.

Thailand pricing change already in effect

The new Mac pricing in Thailand is effective immediately via Apple’s official online store and Apple Store app.

Retail partners are expected to gradually align their pricing with Apple’s revised structure in the coming period as the new cost framework is implemented globally.

Thansettakij