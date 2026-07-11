Thai Creative Exports Boom as Vietnam Deals Hit 275m Baht

Thailand's DITP secures 275m baht in entertainment deals at the Thai Film Festival in Vietnam, boosting regional co-productions and digital distribution.
Thailand’s creative sector is rapidly cementing its status as a high-value export engine within Southeast Asia, following a highly successful trade mission to Vietnam that secured commercial deals worth over 275 million baht.
The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) led a delegation of Thai entertainment executives to Vietnam for targeted business matchmaking sessions at the Thai Film Festival in Vietnam 2026.
The initiative yielded substantial agreements spanning intellectual property (IP) licensing, theatrical distribution rights, digital streaming contracts, and international co-productions.
Pornvit Sila-on, deputy director-general of the DITP at the Ministry of Commerce, confirmed that the trade mission achieved exceptional results. The event brought together 22 Thai production houses and 21 Vietnamese distribution firms, facilitating 160 formal business appointments.
According to official DITP data, the 275.46 million baht (approximately $8.10 million USD) in commercial value generated is structured across three tiers:
Immediate transactions: 17.51 million baht
Projected revenue within 12 months: 121.45 million baht
Mid-term projected revenue (2–5 years): 136.51 million baht
"Vietnam represents one of our most lucrative growth markets due to its rapidly expanding media ecosystem and strong local appetite for foreign content," Pornvit said.
He added that the relationship has evolved beyond a traditional export model: "Vietnam is now a vital strategic partner. We are looking at long-term collaborations in co-production, joint IP development, and co-marketing across the wider ASEAN bloc."
The third annual Thai Film Festival in Vietnam, which concluded today, was strategically timed to coincide with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Vietnam.
To drive consumer demand alongside B2B negotiations, the DITP hosted exclusive screenings of five major Thai titles, including Midnight Incense, Death Whisperer 1, and Human Resource, supplemented by talent-led promotional tours.
Looking ahead, the Ministry of Commerce aims to capitalise on this momentum by hosting the flagship Thailand Content Market 2026 (TCM 2026) at Bangkok's Queen Sirikit National Convention Center from 20–22 July.
The international hub will connect Thai developers across film, animation, and gaming with global investors, with Vietnamese firms expected to form a prominent delegation.