Tech Boom or Illusion? Bank of Thailand Warns Nation Is 'Missing the Boat' on AI Windfall

The Bank of Thailand warns that a heavy reliance on foreign firms and imported components means the local economy is missing out on the global AI surge.

Thailand risks failing to capitalise fully on the global artificial intelligence (AI) boom due to structural imbalances in its manufacturing sector, the central bank has warned.

Despite a massive surge in electronics exports, the benefits to the domestic economy remain severely limited because the sector is overwhelmingly monopolised by foreign multinationals reliant on overseas supply chains.

As reported by Satid Sootipanya for Krungthep Turakij, Bank of Thailand (BOT) governor Vital Ratanakorn raised these concerns during the central bank's annual southern region seminar, titled "How Southern Businesses Adapt in an Uncertain World".

Vital noted that while the broader Thai economy has been buoyed in 2026 by a recovery in domestic consumption—driven by government stimulus packages—and a wave of AI-related foreign direct investment, the underlying trade data masks a worrying trend.



