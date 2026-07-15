Google says Gemini users in ASEAN double, with Thailand leading in lifestyle and content creation

Google has released its first Gemini Report: Southeast Asia 2026, revealing that active users of the Gemini app in ASEAN have more than doubled over the past year.

The report says Southeast Asia is a market where Gemini is growing faster than other Google products. In Thailand, Gemini is also the most-searched AI assistant.

Gemini currently has 900 million monthly active users worldwide. Its growth in Southeast Asia has been driven by the region’s demographics, with almost 40% of the population aged under 25, as well as Gemini’s ability to support local languages, including Thai.

Sapna Chadha, Google’s vice president for Southeast Asia and South Asia, said people in Southeast Asia are not only adopting AI, but are also using Gemini in ways that fit their own languages and contexts.

This has turned Gemini into a daily tool for work, learning and lifestyle use, she said.