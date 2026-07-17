Thai steel groups demand action over legal threats in TIS 24 review

The associations, representing more than 500 businesses nationwide, allege that officials have faced pressure and threats of legal action from a group representing operators of induction furnaces, commonly known as IF furnaces.
Nawa Chantanasurakon, speaking on behalf of the 10 associations, said letters had been sent individually to members of the Thai Industrial Standards Council, or TISI board, warning that any vote damaging IF operators could expose them to legal liability for substantial losses.
He argued that such action could intimidate officials and prevent them from making independent decisions based on technical evidence and the public interest. The allegation has been made by the steel associations, and the report did not include a response from the IF operators’ group.
The disagreement follows the standards council’s approval on June 23 of a draft revision to TIS 24, Thailand’s standard for deformed steel bars.
Under the proposed rules, qualifying steel would have to be produced using either a basic oxygen furnace, known as BO, or an electric arc furnace, including EF or EAF technology.
The associations said the change would bring Thailand closer to international standards, including Japan’s JIS and China’s GB specifications, while also supporting national requirements for earthquake-resistant building design.
According to Nawa, the draft standard would substantially strengthen mechanical-performance requirements.
The yield-strength requirement would rise from 490 megapascals to 785MPa, an increase of about 60%, while permitted levels of impurities such as phosphorus and sulphur would be reduced by 30%.
He contended that traditional IF production faced technical limitations in meeting those standards consistently.
The associations further alleged that some IF producers could offer lower prices by omitting refining stages, thereby reducing energy and environmental-management costs but potentially compromising product consistency and public safety.
These remain claims made by the industry groups and were not independently tested in the report.
The 10 associations also raised concerns about the work of Technical Subcommittee 84/1, which was involved in reviewing the proposed standard.
They alleged that the subcommittee secretary had overlooked technical objections and comments submitted by the Federation of Thai Industries while moving too quickly to conclude the process.
The groups also claimed that findings from the South East Asia Iron and Steel Institute, or SEAISI, recommending that ASEAN countries reduce or discontinue the use of IF furnaces in critical structural applications had not been given sufficient consideration.
They asked the industry minister to order a fact-finding inquiry into whether the secretary had been subject to external pressure or influence.
Nawa rejected claims that restricting IF-produced rebar would sharply raise steel prices or threaten employment.
He said IF operators could continue competing in the market for round steel bars covered by TIS 20.
Producers lacking ladle-refining furnaces could also import higher-grade billets for further processing into rebar, he argued, describing this as an established international business model.
He added that global steel overcapacity should help limit the effect on domestic prices.
The associations said Thailand should use the standards review to improve building safety and support the industry’s longer-term transition towards lower-emission “green steel”.
“Officials who perform their duties correctly and on the basis of technical principles should not have to live in fear of legal threats from interest groups,” Nawa said.
The dispute places the government under pressure to balance industrial competitiveness, production costs and employment against construction safety and stricter quality controls.
The 10 associations want the prime minister and the industry minister to ensure that standards officials can continue their work without intimidation.
They are also seeking a formal review of the technical process behind the proposed TIS 24 revision before the updated rules move forward.