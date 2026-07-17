TrueMoney's Tap-to-Pay Push Targets Thailand's Card-less Majority

TrueMoney's new tap-to-pay strategy, and the virtual bank behind it, take aim at the millions of Thais that near-universal digital payments have still left without a credit card.



Thailand's digital payments story is moving past the race for volume into a subtler contest: who still cannot fully take part. The country's PromptPay network already processes more than 74 million transactions a day across over 90 million registrations, according to Bank of Thailand data, making it one of the most digitally saturated payment markets in the world.

Yet for all that scale, one thing has remained stubbornly analogue: contactless tap-to-pay, the fastest checkout experience going, has been the preserve of the minority who own a credit card. TrueMoney's newly unveiled tap-to-pay strategy is a direct challenge to that residual divide.

The gap is real, if easy to overstate. Thailand's account ownership sits at 92 per cent of adults, among the highest in the developing world, according to the World Bank's Global Findex Database 2025.

But holding an account is not the same as holding a premium banking product: separate research by Macquarie estimates that around 63 per cent of Thai adults remain unbanked or underbanked in terms of formal credit access, while credit and charge card penetration stands at just 0.4 cards per 100 people, according to GlobalData. Tap-to-pay, historically gated by card ownership, has simply never reached most of the country.

TrueMoney's answer is BlueTap and a parallel "open loop" service built with Mastercard and Alipay+, letting users tap to pay directly from their TrueMoney wallet, with no card required.

