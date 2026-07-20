Thai FTA exports reach US$31.8bn as ASEAN leads

MONDAY, JULY 20, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
Thai FTA exports reach US$31.8bn as ASEAN leads

Thai exports using FTA privileges rose 10.19% to US$31.77 billion in April, led by ASEAN, China and India, with vehicles and durian among the top products

  • Thailand's exports using free-trade agreements (FTAs) reached US$31.77 billion in April 2026, a 10.19% increase from the previous year.
  • The ASEAN bloc was the leading destination for these exports, with the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement (ATIGA) valued at US$10.62 billion, followed by the ASEAN-China agreement at US$8.51 billion.
  • Motor vehicles and fresh durian were among the top products with the highest value of FTA privilege use.
  • Overall, 81.41% of eligible exports claimed preferential treatment, with the ASEAN-China agreement having the highest utilization rate at over 93%.

Thailand’s use of export privileges under free-trade agreements continued to expand in April 2026, with the value of shipments claiming preferential treatment reaching US$31.77 billion.

The figure represented an increase of 10.19% from the same period a year earlier and accounted for 81.41% of the total value of eligible exports, according to the Department of Foreign Trade.

Director-general Arada Fuangtong said the figures highlighted the role of FTAs in helping Thai exporters reduce costs, enter new markets and strengthen their competitiveness in global trade.

ASEAN, China and India remained the leading destinations, while vehicles and fresh durian were among the products making the greatest use of tariff privileges.

ASEAN and China dominate FTA use

The five agreements recording the highest value of exports using FTA privileges were:

  • ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement (ATIGA): US$10.62 billion, with a utilisation rate of 69.01%
  • ASEAN–China Free Trade Area (ACFTA): US$8.51 billion, with a utilisation rate of 93.03%
  • ASEAN–India Free Trade Area (AIFTA): US$5.01 billion, with a utilisation rate of 82.16%
  • Japan–Thailand Economic Partnership Agreement (JTEPA): US$2.39 billion, with a utilisation rate of 84.10%
  • Thailand–Australia Free Trade Agreement (TAFTA): US$1.98 billion, with a utilisation rate of 58.44%
  • The ASEAN–China agreement recorded the highest utilisation rate among the five, with more than 93% of eligible exports claiming preferential treatment.

Vehicles and durian among leading exports

The five products with the highest value of FTA privilege use in April were:

  • Motor vehicles for transporting goods
  • Fresh durian
  • Jewellery and articles made from other precious metals
  • Goldware, silverware and related precious-metal components
  • Synthetic rubber mixed with natural rubber

Agricultural and processed agricultural products claiming FTA privileges were worth a combined US$7.65 billion, accounting for 24.08% of the total.

The five leading products in this group were:

  • Fresh durian
  • Prepared chicken meat
  • Other sugar derived from sugar cane
  • Frozen chicken cuts and offal
  • Fresh rambutans, longans and pomegranates

Industrial goods accounted for the remaining US$24.12 billion, or 75.92% of total FTA privilege use.

The five leading industrial products were:

  • Motor vehicles for transporting goods
  • Jewellery and articles made from other precious metals
  • Goldware, silverware and related precious-metal components
  • Synthetic rubber mixed with natural rubber
  • Copper waste and scrap

SMEs targeted for expansion into FTA markets

Arada said the department would continue organising seminars and practical workshops nationwide to help Thai businesses make greater use of trade privileges.

The programmes are intended to improve companies’ understanding of FTAs, rules of origin and procedures for claiming preferential tariffs, while helping them identify new commercial opportunities overseas.

During the 2026 fiscal year, the department has provided training and business development support to more than 1,400 entrepreneurs, with a particular focus on small and medium-sized enterprises.

Its latest workshop, titled “FTA GO! Driving trade and strengthening Thai entrepreneurs”, was held in Chonburi on July 6-7.

The event provided detailed advice on FTA privileges and compliance with rules of origin, while also supporting businesses through the “Boost Up SMEs to FTA Markets” programme.

The initiative is targeting three high-potential markets:

  • Switzerland
  • Norway
  • India

The department considers all three strategically important export destinations where Thai companies could use existing FTA arrangements to expand sales and increase the value of their exports.

The Nation Editorial Team

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