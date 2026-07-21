How Supply Chains Became Thailand’s Secret Weapon

Thai business leaders and capital market regulators reveal how building resilient, multi-modal supply networks is transforming global volatility into a competitive edge.

Long considered a routine back-office operation focused on cutting costs, supply chain strategy has emerged as Thailand’s most powerful economic weapon in navigating a chaotic global landscape.

At the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Sustainability Forum on Tuesday, market regulators, financiers, and industrial heavyweights outlined how the kingdom is weaponising supply chain resilience, digital integration, and carbon transparency to outperform regional rivals amid escalating trade conflicts and geopolitical decoupling.

Opening the forum, Asadej Kongsiri, president of the SET, declared that the traditional metrics of supply chain management are officially obsolete.

"In the past, we thought of supply chains strictly in terms of the lowest price or the fastest delivery," Asadej said. "Today, a strong, flexible supply chain is a core competitive advantage. Companies that master this can compete with rivals anywhere in the world."

The urgency of this transformation comes as the global economy transitions away from decades of friction-free, low-interest globalisation.

Phaibool Nalinthrangkurn, chairman of the Federation of Thai Capital Market Organisations (FETCO), warned that business leaders must adapt to an era of "Global Disorder", dominated by trade wars, Middle Eastern conflicts, and "China Shock 2.0".

