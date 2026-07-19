Capital Illusion: Why the Stock Exchange of Thailand is Falling Behind its Regional Peers

To remedy this, the SET has heavily promoted its "Board of Investment (BOI) to IPO" framework, attempting to lure foreign direct investment in semiconductors, data centres, and electric vehicles to use the Thai market for secondary funding.

In a bid to lower barriers, the SET and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are actively considering relaxing market capitalisation and profitability requirements for tech IPOs, alongside pushing for dual-class share structures to alleviate founders' fears of losing voting control.

Yet, critics warn that compromising listing standards and introducing unequal voting rights risk diluting corporate transparency—running directly counter to the stringent governance benchmarks demanded by global capital.

Historically, global tech conglomerates prefer total ownership of their subsidiaries to optimise global supply chains, rendering secondary listings on a volatile domestic exchange highly unattractive.

Exchange Market Catalyst / Strength Structural Vulnerability SET (Thailand) Temporary political optimism; high retail liquidity. Heavy old-economy weighting; sluggish scandal regulation. SGX (Singapore) Advanced global gateway; sophisticated multi-asset hub. Low domestic retail volume; reliance on cross-border listings. JPX (Japan) Sweeping corporate governance reforms; massive domestic cash activation. Ageing demographics and historical resistance to rapid institutional change. VSE / KLSE (Regional) Aggressive "new economy" manufacturing attraction (Vietnam/Malaysia). Higher frontier-market volatility; developing regulatory frameworks.

The Speculation Trap and Inadequate Regulation

While daily market fluctuations yield shifting peaks and troughs, the underlying mechanics of the SET's trading volume are undeniable: active trading on the Thai bourse is driven overwhelmingly by speculative churn rather than fundamental value investing.

Over the past few years, the SET and the SEC have introduced a myriad of advanced financial tools and products, most notably an expansive Depository Receipt (DR) program boasting over 400 listed underlying foreign securities to allow domestic retail investors to trade global equities.

Yet, the introduction of these sophisticated instruments has acted as a double-edged sword, drawing liquidity away from domestic equities while doing little to deepen the market's long-term maturity.

The SET's recent defence—that it has restricted High-Frequency Trading (HFT) and short-selling exclusively to the highly liquid SET100 index—inadvertently exposes the structural fragility of the broader bourse, which remains unequipped to handle modern algorithmic trading volumes without destabilising retail investors.

The fundamental issue lies in the inadequate and sluggish regulation of the wider exchange. The Thai market has been repeatedly rocked by corporate scandals, accounting irregularities, and allegations of unchecked naked short-selling and algorithmic manipulation that disproportionately penalise retail investors.

When a market's regulatory framework is perceived as slow to enforce punishments or protect minority shareholders, institutional value investors flee.

What remains is a speculative playground where high-frequency trading and domestic retail gamblers drive the volume, detaching stock valuations from the actual health of the underlying macroeconomy.

This extreme volatility has historically bled back into the real economy. When the stock market suffers sudden, sentiment-driven crashes, it severely impairs corporate capital-raising capabilities, depresses household wealth, and freezes domestic consumption.

The OECD Litmus Test

This brings Thailand’s capital market to its ultimate crossroads. The country's overarching geopolitical goal is complete accession into the OECD by 2030.

To be clear, the capital market is merely one piece of a vast, multi-sector integration puzzle that spans labour laws, environmental guidelines, and trade frameworks.

However, the bourse represents a vital litmus test for corporate transparency, and the OECD’s strict codes of liberalisation do not tolerate structural opacity or compromised regulatory independence.

The OECD’s benchmark Capital Market Review of Thailand has explicitly laid out the terms of surrender for the old way of doing business. It demands a clean, structural separation between the SET’s commercial operations and its regulatory functions to eliminate glaring conflicts of interest.

Furthermore, it demands that the SEC be granted absolute, swift, and independent prosecutorial powers to clean up market misconduct—a requirement that directly challenges the entrenched network of corporate elites who have long dominated the Thai establishment.

Even the SET’s celebrated recent net foreign inflows—heavily concentrated in Non-Voting Depository Receipts (NVDRs) within large-cap stocks—reveal a telling paradox.

While the bourse frames this heavy NVDR purchasing as a sign of medium-to-long-term commitment, foreign capital's reliance on non-voting instruments underscores a desire to capture legacy corporate dividends while entirely steering clear of Thailand’s opaque corporate governance systems.

During the summit, Michael Syn, president of the SGX Group, observed that capital markets are highly advanced societal mechanisms designed to convert self-interested capital into permanent public goods. Masanori Yoshida of the Japan Exchange Group similarly emphasised that long-term market resilience depends entirely on continuous, painful corporate transparency and reciprocal international trust.

Asadej may take comfort in this year's 30 per cent index bump and the fleeting return of foreign fund flows. But a rising tide does not repair a leaky hull.

If the SET cannot move past its structural inertia, reform its inadequate regulatory apparatus, and suppress its toxic dependence on speculative trading, Thailand’s ambitions of building a prominent, world-class capital market will remain a distant dream. Accession to the OECD requires structural maturity across the board, not just a temporary run of good luck on the trading floor.