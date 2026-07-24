Thai Officials Warn: Fix Real Problems First, Not AI Hype

Government and industry leaders in Bangkok say Thailand's AI push must be built on data sovereignty and practical use cases — not headline-grabbing technology purchases.

Government and industry leaders gathered here to confront a hurdle facing Thailand’s AI ambitions: how to scale artificial intelligence without ceding control of the country’s data or wasting public money on the wrong problems.

The panel, “Successfully Enabling Intelligence Thailand", was held during the Huawei Thailand Digital & AI Summit 2026 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, moderated by Dr Chai Wutiwiwatchai, executive director of the National Electronics and Computer Technology Center (NECTEC).

It brought together Charnkrit Triratananont, director general of the National Village and Urban Community Fund Office; Paisan Khonjumpa, deputy secretary-general of the National Institute for Emergency Medicine; a representative from the Bureau of the Budget; and Hong-Eng Koh, Huawei’s global chief public service industry scientist.

Start With the Problem, Not the AI

Asked where agencies should begin, Charnkrit was blunt: “Look at problem first, not AI first.” He said organisations need to analyse pain points at both the user level and, ultimately, the level of the citizens they serve, then chase small, quick wins rather than sweeping projects.

“When we start thinking about 'big wins', it often turns into a 'big fail'," he said.

Koh backed that approach with lessons from two decades of government-technology projects worldwide. Agencies routinely rush in without an overall plan, he said, buying hardware before knowing what problem it solves.