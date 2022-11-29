Did Tesla drop a hint on revving up Thai EV market?

At press time, there was no further information but automotive experts expected the cars would be delivered at the beginning of 2023 if the reservation opens in December.

Tesla registered as a company in Thailand on April 25 with initial capital of 3 million baht but it was later increased to 253 million baht.

According to the Business Development Department’s website, the company's board had three members — David Jon Feinstein, Vaibhav Taneja, and Yaron Klein — who were executives at the US headquarters.

The company has registered to sell passenger cars, pickup trucks, vans, and similar small cars. It aims to sell EVs and power systems including its equipment.