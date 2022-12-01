Triumph Motorcycles introduces ten Chrome Collection models

Rocket 3 GT Chrome Edition

The Rocket 3 GT redefined the cruiser category. Its 2500cc three-cylinder engine blends seamlessly with the flawless full chrome tank in eye-catching Diablo Red. Jet Black headlight bowls, fly screen, front mudguard, radiator cowls, side panels and rear bodywork complement the lustrous red and chrome perfectly, while Matt Aluminium Silver fork guards and upper radiator cowls highlight the stunning lines and tie-in beautifully with the matching exhausts and intakes. At price of 1,045,000 baht

Bonneville T120 Chrome Edition

This stunning 1200cc Bonneville model features a flawlessly chromed fuel tank and an iconic and distinctive Meriden Blue painted surround, which is beautifully offset by the contrasting Jet Black mudguards, headlight bowl, and side panels. A matching Meriden Blue fly screen is also available as an accessory to complete the look and improve long-ride comfort, which also features in the dedicated accessory Kit. At price 596,000 baht

Bonneville Bobber Chrome Edition

In perfect contrast to its blacked-out attitude and style, the new 1200cc Bonneville Bobber Chrome Edition features an elegant chrome fuel tank, beautifully finished with a Jet Black overlay and delicately detailed Triumph triangle badges. Distinguished and distinctive, this monochrome makeover is complemented by Jet Black mudguards and side panels featuring the distinctive Bobber logo. A matching Jet Black short front mudguard is available as an accessory option. At price 635,000 baht

Scrambler 1200 XE Chrome Edition

The Scrambler 1200 XE Chrome Edition is powered by the torque-rich 1200cc Bonneville parallel twin engine. Its flawless full chrome fuel tank features a Brooklands Green painted stripe which incorporates the Triumph triangle tank badges. Brushed aluminium mudguards and silencer heat shields complement the tank perfectly while the headlight bowl and side panels are finished in deep Jet Black. It also comes with a hand-picked set of accessories, all of which are available to view on the Triumph configurator. At price 700,000 baht

Bonneville Speedmaster Chrome Edition

The new 1200cc Bonneville Speedmaster Chrome Edition is a stunning and beautiful reimagination of Triumph's British custom classic icon. The exquisitely crafted limited edition chrome tank with its eye-catching Diablo Red surround makes sure this bike stands out in a crowd. Jet Black mudguards, side panels, and a headlight bowl frame this work of art perfectly, offering a rich contrast to the flawless chrome. A short front mudguard, in matching Jet Black, is also available as an accessory for added custom style, as well as a hand-selected set of chrome accessories. At price 635,000 baht

Thruxton RS Chrome Edition

Powered by the legendary 1200cc Bonneville parallel twin engine, the Thruxton RS Chrome Edition makes a bold new statement as the pinnacle in cafe racer style and the most focused Triumph modern classic look. Its full chrome tank in a classic signature shape is flawlessly finished and accented with a finely detailed and upscale Jet Black painted seam. Jet Black mudguards, side panels, seat cowl, and headlight bowl contrast beautifully against the bright chrome. A matching Jet Black accessory cockpit fairing is also available bringing even more custom style and wind protection to this stunning cafe racer, which also features in the dedicated accessory kit. At price of 714 thousand baht

Bonneville T100 Chrome Edition

The 900cc Bonneville T100 Chrome Edition features a contemporary Cobalt Blue fuel tank with unique Chrome Edition metal stripe detailing. And, complementing this stunning centrepiece, the mudguards, side panels and headlamp bowl are all finished in rich Jet Black. To add even more practicality and custom style, a matching Cobalt Blue fly screen is available as an accessory option, which also features in the dedicated accessory kit. At price 477 thousand baht

Speed Twin 900 Chrome Edition

Powered by the 900cc Bonneville twin engine, Triumph's best-selling modern classic Speed Twin 900 Chrome Edition is set apart by its rich Red Hopper scheme across the tank with elegant Jet Black stripe and eye-catching Chrome Edition metal knee pad infills, matching its new Triumph triangle tank badges with metal detailing. Jet Black side panels with new red and silver graphics and Jet Black mudguards provide the perfect balance to this beautifully bold limited edition. A matching Red Hopper accessory fly screen is available to complete the custom classic look, which also features in the dedicated accessory kit. At the price of 414 thousand baht

Scrambler 900 Chrome Edition

Powered by the high torque 900cc Bonneville engine, the Scrambler 900 Chrome Edition brings a distinctive Brooklands Green fuel tank with a classic Jet Black tank stripe and bold Chrome Edition metal knee pad infills. Triumph triangle badges with metal detailing provide the tank's finishing touch, while the mudguards, side panels, and frame cowl are finished in Jet Black. A Jet Black high mudguard and a Brooklands Green fly screen are both available as matching accessories. At the price of 484 thousand baht

"The ultimate adventure motorcycle range, the all-new Tiger 1200, will also be on display, including the latest top-of-the-line models Tiger 1200 Rally Pro and Tiger 1200 Rally Explorer which have been developed to include the best in all. A powerful new 1160cc triple engine provides more power and torque for outstanding performance. They are designed to be lighter and more streamlined in appearance, with more than 25kg lighter than the previous generation and an all-new comprehensive technology package. There are many Triumph masterpieces to see at this year's Motor Expo," said Chinsak.

"Both models come with three years unlimited mileage warranty, with the option to extend, high service intervals: 16 thousand km / 12 months, as well as free 24-hour roadside assistance (Triumph Roadside Assistance) for the first two years."

The Tiger 1200 Rally Pro costs 972 thousand baht, while the Tiger 1200 Rally Explorer costs 1.039 million baht. Both models are available in three colour options: Snowdonia White, Sapphire Black, and Matt Khaki. Those interested can visit the Triumph booth at the event to enjoy the experience and learn more.

Furthermore, to add joy at the end-of-the-year season, inside the Triumph booth will be a variety of highlights for everyone to come and closely experience, such as a historic display of 26 Triumph motorcycle models from every segment, a very special promotion with a down payment of 0 baht and financing offers of up to 85 thousand baht or a 0% interest plan for up to 4 years. A special offer is available for purchasing the All-New Tiger 1200 with free accessories worth more than 92.690 thousand baht. Last but not least, a complete range of Triumph-inspired clothing collections is discounted by up to 70%.

Visitors to the Triumph British Corner can enjoy fun activities and share photos that make you feel like you're in the United Kingdom. Experience the new collection of beautifully hand-crafted and distinctive limited-edition motorcycles, as well as a variety of promotions, at The 39th Thailand International Motor Expo 2022 at Triumph Booth G11, Challenger Hall 3, Impact Muang Thong Thani, between December 1 and 12, 2022.

