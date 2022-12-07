Tesla cruises into Thai market

On Wednesday, Tesla began accepting reservations for its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles, saying deliveries will begin gradually in February next year. Reservations can only be made through its website.

It released the following price list (excluding autopilot and full self-driving options) for the two models:

Model 3

Single motor (rear-wheel drive): 1.759 million baht

Long range (dual motor, all-wheel drive): 1.999 million baht

Performance (dual motor, all-wheel drive): 2.309 million baht

Model Y