Tesla cruises into Thai market
Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla entered the Thai market today, offering two models at starting prices of less than 2 million baht each, according to an announcement on its website.
The EV pioneer had hinted in November that it would enter the Thai market this month.
On Wednesday, Tesla began accepting reservations for its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles, saying deliveries will begin gradually in February next year. Reservations can only be made through its website.
It released the following price list (excluding autopilot and full self-driving options) for the two models:
Model 3
- Single motor (rear-wheel drive): 1.759 million baht
- Long range (dual motor, all-wheel drive): 1.999 million baht
- Performance (dual motor, all-wheel drive): 2.309 million baht
Model Y
- Single motor (rear-wheel drive): 1.959 million baht
- Long range (dual motor, all-wheel drive): 2.259 million baht
- Performance (dual motor, all-wheel drive): 2.509 million baht
Purchases include a four-year (or 80,000km) warranty for the vehicle and an eight-year warranty for the battery (160,000km for rear-wheel drive and 192,000km for all-wheel drive).
Tesla also announced it will open its flagship store and its first car-delivery and service centre in the first quarter of next year. It will also open 10 charging stations in Thailand next year, it said.
