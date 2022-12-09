Thailand 2nd biggest market for Porsche in the world

Last year, 70% of the 1,500 Porsche vehicles sold in Thailand were hybrid-powered Cayenne SUVs, a huge jump from the 670 Porsche vehicles sold here in 2020.

Asked to comment on how Porsche, once regarded as a high-end supercar manufacturer with a handful number of sales in Thailand each year, rocketed to become a household name, Peter Rohwer, managing director of Porsche Thailand, attributed the success to modern technology.

“In the past Porsches might have been expensive sports cars to buy, but today new technology such as hybrids and EVs has helped to bring the prices down (due to special tax breaks),” he said, adding that offering engine sizes of no larger than three litres also help in minimizing retail prices.

Rohwer said Thailand is Porsche’s largest market in Southeast Asia and is the “second best market in the world for electrified Porsche Cayenne vehicles, which is a big achievement.”