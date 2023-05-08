Toyota suspends sales of Yaris model after safety test problem

“I believe that the recent Daihatsu problem is an act that betrays customers' trust and should never be tolerated,” said Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda at a press conference in Bangkok.

"The reason I have come to Thailand on this occasion is to convey to worried consumers and stakeholders that we have ensured the safety and quality of the Yaris Ativ and you can continue to use it with peace of mind."

Thailand is Toyota's fourth-biggest global centre by production volume after Japan, the U.S. and China. It produced some 659,000 vehicles, including models of its luxury brand Lexus, in the country last year.



