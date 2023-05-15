Thai industrial estates ride the EV boom

The Thai government has been very supportive of the EV industry and has implemented measures to promote the use of electric vehicles, through tax incentives and subsidies, to attract foreign EV manufacturers to set up factories in Thailand. These measures have also helped lower the prices of EVs in Thailand.

According to the Board of Investment (BOI), there are currently 26 companies that have applied for investment promotion privileges to make 860,195 electric vehicles, with a total investment of 86.85 billion baht (excluding land and working capital).

Among the brands that have begun commercial production and sales are Nissan, Honda, Toyota, Great Wall Motors, MG, Mercedes-Benz, and BMW.

In addition, there are 14 companies and 16 projects that have applied for BOT investment promotion to manufacture EV parts, with a total investment of 5.12 billion baht. EV batteries are considered the heart of electric vehicles. Thirteen companies and 20 projects have applied for battery production with a total investment of 9.26 billion baht. There are also eight companies and eight projects for high-capacity battery production with a total investment of 9.31 billion baht.

It was recently reported that Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL), the world's leading EV battery manufacturer from China, is interested in setting up a battery production facility in Thailand and has already held discussions with the BOI.