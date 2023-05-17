Thailand eases EV restrictions to attract European manufacturers

The two amendments to the EV3.5 promotion package offer more flexibility in the requirement for foreign manufacturers to offset imports to Thailand with an equal number of BEV units manufactured here.

The first change covers BEVs with up to 10 seats, battery capacity of over 10kw per hour and a suggested retail price (SRP) under 2 million baht.

Importation of these units can now be offset by domestic manufacturing of pickup trucks or any BEV unit of the same size, capacity and SRP.

The second change covers BEVs of 30kWh-plus and SRP of 2-7 million baht. Imports of these units can now be offset by domestic production of the same model but in any series.

The changes are expected to entice foreign manufacturers such as Mercedes-Benz and BMW by giving them the flexibility to produce electric pickup trucks – which are popular in Thailand – as alternatives to EV cars. They should also benefit EV manufacturers that have frequent model/series changes in their production line.

The caretaker Cabinet could approve the changes since they did not require any supporting budget.

Thailand is offering a raft of incentives to buyers, importers and manufacturers as part of its goal to become a global EV manufacturing hub.

The Cabinet also acknowledged the following EV Board promotions for EV investments.

On the supply side, the Office of the Board of Investment (BOI) approved promotions for 15 projects with a total investment value of 27.7 billion baht for BEV production and 77 projects with a total investment value of 18.4 billion baht for EV component production. Also, four projects with a total investment value of 2.17 billion baht for electric charging stations were approved, consisting of 5,076 regular-charging stations and 3,960 quick-charging stations.