Slump in demand for pickups slows down vehicle sales in April

Supakorn Ratanawaraha, vice president of Toyota Motor Thailand Co Ltd, said auto sales of 59,530 units in April could be broke down into 20,203 sedan cars, down 1.4%, and 39,327 commercial vehicles, down 8.4%.

Commercial vehicles have green licence plates and are used for business purposes. The sales of commercial vehicles included 26,818 one-tonne pickup trucks, whose sales saw a sharp 20.3% drop YoY.

Supakorn attributed the overall picture of vehicle sales to the big drop in demand for pickups. He said businesses and people had delayed their purchases before the election, as they wanted to see the economic trends after the election.