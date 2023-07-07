EV Board to urge new govt to pass EV 3.5 package

Permanent secretary to the Industry Ministry and secretary of the EV Board, Nattapol Rangsitpol, said that once the new government is formed, the Board will wait for clear instructions on whether the board’s structure will be changed.

If the current structure remains, the board will propose the EV 3.5 measures to the Cabinet for approval. The new measures will expand and enhance the existing EV 3.0 package, which focuses on providing discounts for imported EVs and setting manufacturing targets for EVs only. The EV 3.0 measures, which provide a maximum discount of 150,000 baht per vehicle for buyers, requiring car manufacturers to produce a corresponding number of vehicles locally to compensate for the imports, are set to expire this year. Additional measures include the promotion of investment in electric vehicles and components, the establishment of standards for electric vehicles and components, the setting up of national automotive and tyre testing centres, and the installation of charging stations in public areas.

To promote Thailand as a regional EV production hub and achieve the target of producing 30% of EVs within the country by 2030, the Thai automotive industry needs to undergo significant transformations and embrace existing strengths to propel innovation, Nattapol said.

Both the public and private sectors have been actively involved in research and development in the Thai automotive industry, fostering close collaboration between entrepreneurs and researchers.

This cooperation serves as a critical starting point for joint development and the advancement of Thailand's automotive technology in the future, especially, as seems likely, other countries in the Asean region declare themselves as EV hubs.