Chinese carmakers energising Thailand's plan to create EV production hub

The new wave of investment came after Thailand rolled out incentives in a bid to woo Chinese carmakers, with an ambitious target to convert about 30% of the country's annual vehicle production into EVs by 2030.

China's leading EV maker Great Wall Motor (GWM) has played a key role in helping Thailand attain the goal. In 2020, GWM acquired a General Motors factory in Rayong province, with a plan to spend 22.6 billion baht turning it into a regional production centre for EV and hybrid cars.

The Chinese automaker will start producing its popular compact Ora Good Cat EV in Thailand next year. It is also bringing in its subsidiaries – MIND Electronics, HYCET and Nobo Auto – which make electronics, powertrains and seating, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, GWM’s Chinese rival Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation (SAIC Motor), a state enterprise that owns MG Motor and has a partnership with Thai conglomerate Charoen Pokphand Group (CP), launched its first EV in Thailand in 2019. SAIC Motor said in April that it is investing 500 million baht to expand its existing plant for EV parts and battery manufacturing in Thailand.

BYD, another Chinese EV giant, is investing 17.9 billion baht to set up a new facility in Thailand that will start producing 150,000 passenger cars per year from 2024, some of which will be exported to Southeast Asia and Europe, Reuters reported.