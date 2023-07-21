Tesla Model Y launched in Malaysia at lower price

The Model Y, a midsize sport utility vehicle with rear-wheel drive, was showcased at a grand event in the heart of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, attracting significant attention and reaffirming Malaysia’s commitment to driving the electric vehicle industry and promoting eco-friendly cars.

Tesla has already set up eight Supercharger stations in Malaysia and is ready to participate in the Malaysian government's project to establish 10,000 charging stations by 2025.

The Malaysian government is actively promoting EV adoption, with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim holding a virtual meeting with Elon Musk, Tesla's CEO, a week prior to the car's launch. They discussed investments in the EV industry and satellite internet services by SpaceX, another company owned by Musk.

Malaysia is placing great importance on developing the infrastructure for an environmentally friendly automotive industry and provides incentives for electric vehicle purchases through various benefits, such as tax exemptions. The strategic goal is to move towards net zero carbon emissions by the year 2050.

Malaysia aims for electric and hybrid cars to make up 15% of all new registered vehicles within the next 7 years.