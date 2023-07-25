Lamborghini speeds into sustainability lane with new HPEV model
Italy’s luxury sportscar maker, Automobili Lamborghini, is marking its 60th year by unveiling its very first hybrid electric vehicle – the Lamborghini Revuelto.
Sporting a V12 hybrid engine, Lamborghini’s first HPEV (high-performance electrified vehicle) signifies the automaker’s pledge to both push boundaries and deliver exceptional performance.
Francesco Scardaoni, Asia-Pacific director, said that Lamborghini plans to transition all the models in its lineup to electric vehicles by the end of next year and aims for full-fledged electrification by 2028. This, he said, was under the automaker’s “Direzione Cor Tauri” strategy.
Scardaoni and Apichat Leenutapong, CEO of Lamborghini Bangkok, called a special press meet on Tuesday at Bangkok’s Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre.
Scardaoni said this shift had brought customers from outside the Lambo family, with orders put in for Revuelto until 2025.
Revuelto is the first Lamborghini plug-in HPEV super sports car that matches the automaker’s ambition to provide thrilling rides with low emissions.
The Revuelto boasts impressive performance figures, with a maximum power of 1,015CV, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/hour in 2.5 seconds and to 200km/h in 7 seconds. Its top speed is limited to 350km/h.
The car has three main modes, Recharge, Hybrid and Performance, which can be paired up with any of the 10 drive modes, including Città, Strada, Sport, and Corsa, to cater to diverse driving preferences and scenarios.
The Revuelto reduces emissions by 30% with an emission rate of approximately 442 grams per kilometre. The battery pack comprises high-voltage lithium-ion pouch cells, with a 3.8 kWh capacity.
The battery pack can be charged at home or at a charging station with a 7kWh capacity. It takes about 30 minutes to fully charge the battery, while the regenerative braking system allows for additional charging while breaking. The V12 engine, meanwhile, can directly charge the battery in just six minutes.
The Revuelto can also be personalised in any of the 400 shades on offer and other options available.
Apichat said he was excited about Revuelto’s launch, which highlights the brand’s zero-emissions ambitions and commitment to distinctive design.
As per Renaso Motors, Revuelto’s starting price is approximately 47 million baht.