Lamborghini speeds into sustainability lane with new HPEV model

Sporting a V12 hybrid engine, Lamborghini’s first HPEV (high-performance electrified vehicle) signifies the automaker’s pledge to both push boundaries and deliver exceptional performance.

Francesco Scardaoni, Asia-Pacific director, said that Lamborghini plans to transition all the models in its lineup to electric vehicles by the end of next year and aims for full-fledged electrification by 2028. This, he said, was under the automaker’s “Direzione Cor Tauri” strategy.

Scardaoni and Apichat Leenutapong, CEO of Lamborghini Bangkok, called a special press meet on Tuesday at Bangkok’s Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre.

Scardaoni said this shift had brought customers from outside the Lambo family, with orders put in for Revuelto until 2025.

Revuelto is the first Lamborghini plug-in HPEV super sports car that matches the automaker’s ambition to provide thrilling rides with low emissions.

The Revuelto boasts impressive performance figures, with a maximum power of 1,015CV, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/hour in 2.5 seconds and to 200km/h in 7 seconds. Its top speed is limited to 350km/h.