Thai auto sales shrink in first half, but EV market expands

Toyota topped the chart with 136,859 vehicles sold from January to June, dropping 3.6% from the year-ago period. Isuzu was second in terms of vehicles sold, 86,281, but its sales plunged 21.5% year on year. Honda sold 46,134 vehicles, up 14.9% from the first six months of last year.

The FTI’s Automotive Industry Club said that all manufacturers of one-tonne pickup trucks (Toyota, Isuzu, Nissan, and Mitsubishi) saw sales fall in the first half of the year due to declining demand.

It said one electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer made it into the top 10 in terms of sales: Great Wall Motor, which was 10th with sales of 6,222 vehicles in the six month period, up 19% year on year.

Narong Sritalayon, managing director of Great Wall Motor Thailand, said the sales increase reflects growing confidence in Chinese EVs.

Popular models among Thai customers are Ora Good Cat (2,600 units sold), Haval H6 (2,051 units sold), and Haval Jolion (1,571 units sold), he said.

Narong added that Great Wall Motor plans to introduce nine more EV models over the next three years.