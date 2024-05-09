Ganja network warns of protests if govt criminalises cannabis

The network that calls itself Writing Thailand’s Cannabis Future said its representatives would seek confirmation from newly appointed Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin on whether the government plans to relist marijuana as a banned drug.

Prasitchai Nunual, secretary-general of the network, said his group’s representatives would seek a meeting with Somsak next week to seek clarification on the issue.

Prasitchai was reacting to a statement by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin. On Wednesday, Srettha wrote on his X account that he wanted the Public Health Ministry to issue a regulation allowing only medical use of cannabis and that the plant would be listed as a narcotic by the end of 2024.