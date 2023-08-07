Excise Dept to propose continued support measures for EVs

Noting that the 2.9 billion baht fund to support electric vehicle usage allocated by the government will be depleted by the end of September, the department is preparing to propose that the new government provide additional funds to ensure the continuity of the EV support program until 2025.

The government currently provides direct support to EV buyers through this support fund, with a maximum value of 150,000 baht per vehicle in the case of EVs with batteries of 30 kilowatt-hours per hour or more. For EVs with batteries less than 30 kilowatt-hours per hour, support of 7,000 baht per vehicle is provided.

Since the implementation of the support measures, some 20,000 EVs have been registered with the Department of Land Transport, showing a growth rate of up to 270%, which is the highest expansion rate among Asean countries.

Ekniti said that the budget to be requested from the government for this EV support programme is likely to be no less than 2.9 billion baht, depending on the growth rate of EV usage within the country. The support fund per vehicle is expected to remain at 150,000 baht although this is subject to the considerations of the new government and the allocated budget.

According to sources from the Excise Department, two approaches for continuous EV support are being proposed. The first, during the transitional period for the government, suggests allocating around 3 billion baht from the central budget. This allocation requires approval from the Cabinet and then another Cabinet proposal for committee approval.