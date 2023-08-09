New parts centre for BYD EVs set to open

“Currently our 4,000sqm parts centre stores 200,000 parts and can serve customers for 4-7 months,” Pratarnwong Phornprapha, chief executive of Rever Automotive said on Monday.

“In September we will open a new centre on Debaratna Road with 18,000sqm of space to store over 1 million parts. The centre can distribute parts to regional distributors nationwide in just 1-4 days,” he added.

Pratarnwong said the decision to open a new warehouse is to cope with the rising demand for BYD vehicles in Thailand.

In the first six months of 2023, BYD topped Thailand’s electric vehicle market with over 11,000 units sold or 35.2% market share, far ahead of NETA, which came in second place with nearly 6,000 units sold (18.8%) and Tesla in third with some 5,000 units sold (16.1%).

Pratarnwong added that Rever Automotive will soon launch the “Rever Inspected” programme to offer complete checks and evaluations of all aspects of BYD electric vehicles.

He claimed that BYD will be the first brand in Thailand to provide this service.

The highlight of the programme is the evaluation of the company’s Blade Battery, which has a lifespan of 5,000 charging cycles or over 1 million kilometres.

The BYD-certified check-up programme will also ensure buyers of second-hand BYD EVs that they will get properly maintained vehicles up to the manufacturer’s standard, the CEO added.