ORZON Ventures Invests in SLEEK EV, Revolutionizing electric mobility in Asia

Co-investors in the round include January Capital and A2D Ventures. This strategic investment will fuel SLEEK EV's mission to accelerate the transition of 2-wheelers in Southeast Asia to electric.

The founders of SLEEK EV – Kantinan Tunveenukoon and Zhang Quan (ZQ) Ong – bring a wealth of experience, having successfully distributed electric motorcycles for several years and launching the first fintech platform in Thailand specifically tailored to financing electric motorcycles, before venturing on SLEEK EV in 2022.

They recognize the pressing issue of exorbitant daily travel expenses, particularly in Southeast Asia, where transportation costs can account for over 30% of wages. This puts motorcycles as one of the most affordable modes of transportation for millions of people in the region. Armed with the network of the industry, the founders leveraged the huge opportunity for electrification in the motorcycle industry to lead the change into a cleaner and cheaper mobility choice.