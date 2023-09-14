background-defaultbackground-default
World's 10 biggest car companies by sales in H1

THURSDAY, September 14, 2023

China's new energy vehicle manufacturer BYD has joined the world's 10 biggest car companies by sales for the first time in the first half of 2023, surpassing Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Tesla.

According to its financial statement, Shenzhen-listed BYD sold a record 1.25 million NEVs in the first six months, up 94.25 % year-on-year and grabbing 10th place in the ranking.

Other Chinese automakers also made strides in the first half. Geely and Changan ranked 13th and 14th, respectively, while Chery stood at 17th, data from research company MarkLines shows.

Let's take a look at the world's 10 biggest car companies by sales in the first half.

Toyota displays its product lineup at the 2021 China (Shenyang) International Auto Show. [Photo by YAN BO/FOR CHINA DAILY]

No 1 Toyota   5.41 million

No 2 Volkswagen   4.37 million

No 3 Hyundai/Kia   3.65 million

No 4 Renault/Nissan/Mitsubishi   3.2 million

No 5 Stellantis   3.2 million

No 6 General Motors   2.96 million

No 7 Ford   2.17 million

No 8 Honda   1.84 million

A Suzuki Xbee vehicle on display at the Tokyo Auto Salon in Chiba, Japan, Jan 13, 2023. [Photo/VCG]

No 9 Suzuki   1.52 million

BYD showcases the Seal sedan at the 2023 Shanghai auto show in April. [PHOTO by CAO YINGYING/CHINA DAILY]

No 10 BYD   1.25 million

China Daily

Asia News Network

