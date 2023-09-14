World's 10 biggest car companies by sales in H1

According to its financial statement, Shenzhen-listed BYD sold a record 1.25 million NEVs in the first six months, up 94.25 % year-on-year and grabbing 10th place in the ranking.

Other Chinese automakers also made strides in the first half. Geely and Changan ranked 13th and 14th, respectively, while Chery stood at 17th, data from research company MarkLines shows.

Let's take a look at the world's 10 biggest car companies by sales in the first half.

No 1 Toyota 5.41 million

No 2 Volkswagen 4.37 million

No 3 Hyundai/Kia 3.65 million