UK sports carmaker Lotus launches EV brand in Thailand

The two models also include smart technology and an exhaustive list of standard features, such as an active air suspension system, continuous damping control, and torque vectoring system.

Lotus also used this first launch in Thailand to officially announce the prices of the two models. The Eletre S costs 5.89 million baht, while the Eletre R costs 6.59 million baht.

Wearnes Automotive Thailand, the local dealer and distributor, said that orders for both flagship models are now being accepted. Delivery will begin in the first quarter of 2024.

Wearnes Thailand country manager Teeraphong Rodloy said that as the official importer, dealer, and after sales service provider for Lotus in Thailand, the company is excited to introduce the Eletre to Thai consumers.

"Whether for daily commutes or vacation trips, the Eletre provides unparalleled driving performance and an exhilarating experience akin to track racing. What distinguishes it is its superior comfort, cutting-edge driving assistance systems, cutting-edge infotainment, and essential online connectivity features," he said.

The company is confident that the Eletre SUV will captivate the hearts of both existing Lotus customers and car enthusiasts in Thailand, he added.

The launch took place at a time when Thailand's EV market was growing rapidly in comparison to its Southeast Asian neighbours.

According to the latest Federation of Thai Industries report, EVs have seen a spurt in growth during the first eight months of this year, with battery electric vehicles seeing the greatest increase in sales at 41,844 units, an 837.8% jump year on year.