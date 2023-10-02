Chinese EV makers ramp up promotions in Thailand
The popularity of electric cars in Thailand continues to rise, as evidenced by the significant increase in registered vehicles. This growth can be attributed to various factors, mainly driven by government support measures that have made electric cars more affordable.
As the deadline for government incentives at year-end approaches, each automaker is making considerable efforts to introduce new models and promotional campaigns to reduce prices.
Today, "The Nation" has gathered information on various Chinese electric car brands and the financial offers each brand is promoting during this period. Here is a summary:
BYD
BYD ATTO 3
Standard range: 1,099,900 THB
Extend range: 1,199,900 THB
BYD DOLPHIN
Standard Range: 699,999 THB
Extended Range: 859,999 THB
BYD Seal
BYD Seal Dynamic RWD: 1,325,000 THB
BYD Seal Premium RWD: 1,449,000 THB
BYD Seal AWD Performance: 1,599,000 THB
Special offers for BYD Seal include:
Rever Care program valued at 230,000 THB
1.88% interest rate, 25% down payment, and 48-month instalment plan
8-year insurance with compulsory insurance
8-years or 160,000 km of maintenance and spare parts coverage
8-year or 160,000 km vehicle warranty
8-year or 160,000 km battery warranty
24-hour emergency assistance
ABB Home Charger with installation
Electric vehicle charging cable or VTOL
AC Portable Charger cable
Vehicle registration fees
GAC AION
AION Y Plus
490 Elite: 1,069,900 THB
550 Ultra: 1,299,900 THB
Financial campaign highlights:
5% down payment, 1.88% interest rate, and 84-month instalment plan
Free Home Charger with installation
Super Gift Package includes 1-year insurance, registration fees, and gift sets
8-year or 200,000 km electrical parts warranty
8-year or 160,000 km vehicle quality warranty
24-hour emergency assistance for 8 years
ORA Good Cat
ORA Good Cat 400 Pro: 828,500 THB
ORA Good Cat 500 Ultra: 959,000 THB
ORA Good Cat GT: 1,286,000 THB
Financial campaign details:
ORA Good Cat 400 Pro and ORA Good Cat 500 Ultra:
6-month installment plan with 10,000 THB per month, maximum total value of 60,000 THB
Special 1.85% interest rate with 25% down payment and 48-month installment plan
ORA Good Cat GT:
Extended 12-month installment plan with 10,000 THB per month, maximum total value of 120,000 THB
0% interest rate for 48 months with 25% down payment, maximum total value of 115,000 THB
All ORA Good Cat
Free vehicle registration and handling fees of 3,500 THB (customers must provide all necessary documents for registration to Great Wall Motors before delivery)
NETA
NETA V: 549,000 THB
Special promotion at the 'NETA V EV DRIVESTYLE ROADSHOW' (in Ubon Ratchathani and Udon Thani):
Free NETA Wallbox installation at your home
1-year insurance with compulsory insurance
5-year or 150,000 km vehicle warranty (whichever comes first)
8-year or 180,000 km motor and battery warranty (whichever comes first)
MG Brand
MG4 ELECTRIC
MG4 ELECTRIC D: 769,000 THB (previously 869,000 THB)
MG4 ELECTRIC X: 869,000 THB (previously 969,000 THB)
Financial campaign highlights:
1-year insurance with compulsory insurance
8-year or 180,000 km battery warranty (whichever comes first)
Free floor mat set
NEW MG EP Plus: 771,000 THB
Financial campaign details:
Special 1.99% interest rate for 48 months
Free MG HOME CHARGER set
Free installation of MG HOME CHARGER
1-year insurance with compulsory insurance
8-year or 180,000 km battery warranty (whichever comes first)
Free floor mat set
NEW MG ES: 959,000 THB
Financial campaign details:
Special 1.99% interest rate for 48 months
Free MG HOME CHARGER set
Free installation of MG HOME CHARGER
1-year insurance with compulsory insurance
Free V2L cable set
8-year or 180,000 km battery warranty (whichever comes first)
Free floor mat set
NEW MG ZS EV
MG ZS EV D: 949,000 THB
MG ZS EV X: 1,023,000 THB
Financial campaign details:
Special 1.99% interest rate for 48 months
Free V2L cable set
Free MG HOME CHARGER set
Free installation of MG HOME CHARGER
3-year insurance with compulsory insurance
8-year or 180,000 km battery warranty (whichever comes first)
Free floor mat set
NEW MG MAXUS 9
MG MAXUS 9 Model X: 2,499,000 THB
MG MAXUS 9 Model V: 2,699,000 THB
Financial campaign details:
Special 1.99% interest rate for 48 months
MG HOME CHARGER set
Installation cost of MG HOME CHARGER
1-year insurance with compulsory insurance
Emergency assistance with unlimited lifts and unlimited distance for 5 years
5-year or 160,000 km vehicle quality warranty (whichever comes first)
8-year or 200,000 km battery warranty (whichever comes first)
Free floor mat set