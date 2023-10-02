background-defaultbackground-default
SATURDAY, October 21, 2023
Chinese EV makers ramp up promotions in Thailand

MONDAY, October 02, 2023

The popularity of electric cars in Thailand continues to rise, as evidenced by the significant increase in registered vehicles. This growth can be attributed to various factors, mainly driven by government support measures that have made electric cars more affordable.

As the deadline for government incentives at year-end approaches, each automaker is making considerable efforts to introduce new models and promotional campaigns to reduce prices.

Today, "The Nation" has gathered information on various Chinese electric car brands and the financial offers each brand is promoting during this period. Here is a summary:

BYD

BYD ATTO 3

Standard range: 1,099,900 THB

Extend range: 1,199,900 THB

 

BYD DOLPHIN

Standard Range: 699,999 THB

Extended Range: 859,999 THB

BYD Seal

BYD Seal Dynamic RWD: 1,325,000 THB

BYD Seal Premium RWD: 1,449,000 THB

BYD Seal AWD Performance: 1,599,000 THB

Special offers for BYD Seal include:

Rever Care program valued at 230,000 THB

1.88% interest rate, 25% down payment, and 48-month instalment plan

8-year insurance with compulsory insurance

8-years or 160,000 km of maintenance and spare parts coverage

8-year or 160,000 km vehicle warranty

8-year or 160,000 km battery warranty

24-hour emergency assistance

ABB Home Charger with installation

Electric vehicle charging cable or VTOL

AC Portable Charger cable

Vehicle registration fees

GAC AION

AION Y Plus

490 Elite: 1,069,900 THB

550 Ultra: 1,299,900 THB

Financial campaign highlights:

5% down payment, 1.88% interest rate, and 84-month instalment plan

Free Home Charger with installation

Super Gift Package includes 1-year insurance, registration fees, and gift sets

8-year or 200,000 km electrical parts warranty

8-year or 160,000 km vehicle quality warranty

24-hour emergency assistance for 8 years

ORA Good Cat

ORA Good Cat 400 Pro: 828,500 THB

ORA Good Cat 500 Ultra: 959,000 THB

ORA Good Cat GT: 1,286,000 THB

Financial campaign details:

ORA Good Cat 400 Pro and ORA Good Cat 500 Ultra:

6-month installment plan with 10,000 THB per month, maximum total value of 60,000 THB

Special 1.85% interest rate with 25% down payment and 48-month installment plan

ORA Good Cat GT:

Extended 12-month installment plan with 10,000 THB per month, maximum total value of 120,000 THB

0% interest rate for 48 months with 25% down payment, maximum total value of 115,000 THB

All ORA Good Cat

Free vehicle registration and handling fees of 3,500 THB (customers must provide all necessary documents for registration to Great Wall Motors before delivery)

NETA

NETA V: 549,000 THB

Special promotion at the 'NETA V EV DRIVESTYLE ROADSHOW' (in Ubon Ratchathani and Udon Thani):

Free NETA Wallbox installation at your home

1-year insurance with compulsory insurance

5-year or 150,000 km vehicle warranty (whichever comes first)

8-year or 180,000 km motor and battery warranty (whichever comes first)

MG Brand

MG4 ELECTRIC

MG4 ELECTRIC D: 769,000 THB (previously 869,000 THB)

MG4 ELECTRIC X: 869,000 THB (previously 969,000 THB)

Financial campaign highlights:

1-year insurance with compulsory insurance

8-year or 180,000 km battery warranty (whichever comes first)

Free floor mat set

NEW MG EP Plus: 771,000 THB

Financial campaign details:

Special 1.99% interest rate for 48 months

Free MG HOME CHARGER set

Free installation of MG HOME CHARGER

1-year insurance with compulsory insurance

8-year or 180,000 km battery warranty (whichever comes first)

Free floor mat set

NEW MG ES: 959,000 THB

Financial campaign details:

Special 1.99% interest rate for 48 months

Free MG HOME CHARGER set

Free installation of MG HOME CHARGER

1-year insurance with compulsory insurance

Free V2L cable set

8-year or 180,000 km battery warranty (whichever comes first)

Free floor mat set

NEW MG ZS EV

MG ZS EV D: 949,000 THB

MG ZS EV X: 1,023,000 THB

Financial campaign details:

Special 1.99% interest rate for 48 months

Free V2L cable set

Free MG HOME CHARGER set

Free installation of MG HOME CHARGER

3-year insurance with compulsory insurance

8-year or 180,000 km battery warranty (whichever comes first)

Free floor mat set

NEW MG MAXUS 9

MG MAXUS 9 Model X: 2,499,000 THB

MG MAXUS 9 Model V: 2,699,000 THB

Financial campaign details:

Special 1.99% interest rate for 48 months

MG HOME CHARGER set

Installation cost of MG HOME CHARGER

1-year insurance with compulsory insurance

Emergency assistance with unlimited lifts and unlimited distance for 5 years

5-year or 160,000 km vehicle quality warranty (whichever comes first)

8-year or 200,000 km battery warranty (whichever comes first)

Free floor mat set

