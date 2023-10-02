Chinese EV makers ramp up promotions in Thailand

As the deadline for government incentives at year-end approaches, each automaker is making considerable efforts to introduce new models and promotional campaigns to reduce prices.

Today, "The Nation" has gathered information on various Chinese electric car brands and the financial offers each brand is promoting during this period. Here is a summary:

BYD

BYD ATTO 3

Standard range: 1,099,900 THB

Extend range: 1,199,900 THB

BYD DOLPHIN

Standard Range: 699,999 THB

Extended Range: 859,999 THB

BYD Seal

BYD Seal Dynamic RWD: 1,325,000 THB

BYD Seal Premium RWD: 1,449,000 THB

BYD Seal AWD Performance: 1,599,000 THB

Special offers for BYD Seal include:

Rever Care program valued at 230,000 THB

1.88% interest rate, 25% down payment, and 48-month instalment plan

8-year insurance with compulsory insurance

8-years or 160,000 km of maintenance and spare parts coverage

8-year or 160,000 km vehicle warranty

8-year or 160,000 km battery warranty

24-hour emergency assistance

ABB Home Charger with installation

Electric vehicle charging cable or VTOL

AC Portable Charger cable

Vehicle registration fees