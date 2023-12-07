Bookings surpass 20,000 units at halfway mark of Motor Expo 2023

Notably, electric vehicle (EV) brands, particularly from China, have gained substantial attention, overshadowing renowned names like Honda and Toyota.

Kwanchai Paphatphong, chairman of the 40th Motor Expo organising committee, highlighted the event’s celebratory nature, commemorating 40 years of the expo. As of December 5, the top 5 highest booked brands at the expo were Toyota, BYD, Honda, Aion, and MG.

The most popular motors were listed as sports utility vehicles (SUVs), followed by sedans and pickup trucks. Motorcycle bookings also increased compared to the previous year, with the top 5 motorcycle bookings at the halfway mark of the event listed as Yamaha, Lambretta, Royal Enfield, Honda, and EM.

Kwanchai noted that more vehicles are usually purchased during weekends and says he anticipates a significant surge in bookings during the upcoming long holiday of December 9 to 11.

The expo has so far been attended by some 890,000 enthusiasts, and there have been 23,673 downloads of the Motor Expo application and more than 400,000 views. The Motor Expo exclusive visitor service has seen substantial interest, providing various privileges such as free parking, special viewing areas, VIP entry cards, guided tours by brand representatives, and a 10% discount on souvenir purchases.

The 40th Motor Expo is being held at the Impact Challenger halls, Muang Thong Thani, and continues through December 11. For more information, visit motorexpo.co.th, or follow MotorExpo on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Line, and Twitter.