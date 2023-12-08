Chinese-Thai battery plant opens in Rayong, boosting Thailand’s EV mission

The new plant, located at Siam Eastern Industrial Park II in Rayong, is a significant step in the country’s ambition to become a global hub for electric vehicle production, said the president of Thailand’s oil and gas giant.

NV Gotion said its high-quality lithium-ion batteries will be rolling off the production line by year-end, with production capacity starting at 2 gigawatt-hours per year before expanding to 8GWh in the second phase.