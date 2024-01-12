Nissan failed to recognize how quickly Thais would turn to EVs

One of the reasons is of course price: Since 2018, thanks to the China-ASEAN Free Trade Agreement, electric cars imported from China enjoy zero import duty.

Isao Sekiguch, president of Nissan ASEAN, who is stationed in Thailand, admits that Nissan was slow off the mark in anticipating the market.

“The speed of the acceptance rate of EVs among Thai customers, even those living upcountry, was not what we anticipated. We are now redefining our strategy, putting all the possibilities on the table. We are particularly looking at the models we have on our global shelves that will appeal to Thai customers,” Sekiguch says.

“The scenario has changed. Today’s Thailand accounts for 11 per cent of the EV market. To put that in context, one in two of the vehicles we sold in Thailand was a pick-up. Now that ratio has dropped is less than one in three. And the EV penetration is led by Chinese OEMs who have committed to Thailand.”

China can ship CPUs without any import duty and they also receive cash incentives. Naturally, it is making the most of these benefits.