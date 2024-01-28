Isuzu to invest THB32 bn in Thailand to make electric pickup trucks
Isuzu Motors has announced plans to invest 32 billion baht (or US$1.3 billion) in its production base in Thailand over the next five years.
The investment will be used to make electric pickup trucks, with the first vehicle scheduled to be made in Thailand in 2025, the company said.
Isuzu's decision to invest in electric pickup trucks is a part of the company's commitment to reducing its environmental impact. The company is also targeting the growing market for electric vehicles in Southeast Asia.
Isuzu's electric pickup truck will be based on the Isuzu D-Max pickup, powered by a lithium-ion battery pack with a range of up to 400 kilometres.
Isuzu is targeting the commercial and fleet sectors for its electric pickup truck. The company believes that the truck will be well-suited for businesses that need a reliable and efficient vehicle for transporting goods and people.
The investment in electric pickup trucks is seen as a significant step for the company and for the Thai automotive industry. The investment is expected to create jobs and boost the Thai economy.
The investment is also expected to help Thailand become a regional hub for the production of electric vehicles. The Thai government has set a target of having 60% of all new vehicles sold in Thailand to be electric by 2030.