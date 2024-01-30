Production and sales of EVs to rise again this year: FTI

According to Surapong Paisitpattanapong, vice president and spokesperson of the FTI's automotive industry club, the EV vehicles production target for this year is 1.9 million vehicles, up from 1.8 million vehicles in 2023.

The increase in production will be driven by strong demand from both the domestic and export markets. This is based on expectations that the Thai economy will grow by 3.5% in 2024, which will boost domestic demand for vehicles, while the export market is also expected to remain strong, as demand for Thai-made vehicles continues to grow in key markets such as the United States, Europe, and ASEAN.