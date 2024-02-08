Top 10 best-selling car brands in Thailand eye 2024 growth

The decline in car sales is attributed to sluggish economic recovery, high household debt, tight loan conditions, and high-interest rates. Despite these obstacles, established players like Toyota, Isuzu, Honda, Ford, and Mitsubishi maintained their positions as the top five car brands in Thailand.

Interestingly, the sixth position was secured by a Chinese brand, BYD, which saw a surge in electric vehicle sales.

Here's a breakdown of the top 10 best-selling car brands in Thailand for the period of January to December 2023: