Tesla hits planning challenge in effort to build Thai factory

A source told one of the Nation Group’s media outlets, Thansettakij, that Tesla followed up the US meeting with Srettha by visiting potential locations for building a factory.

However, the automaker learned that building a factory on a 2,000-rai (320 hectare) plot of land would be difficult due to insufficent availability of land under the government and private agencies.

"This is an issue because it takes 1,000-2,000 rai of land to set up an industrial estate,” according to a source, who added that Chinese automaker BYD was able to avoid this problem as it used only 600 rai (96 hectare) to set up its factory.