Hong Kong is the perfect backdrop for Under Parallel Skies

Avenue of Stars

Some of the most poignant scenes in the movie take place at the Avenue of Stars, a Hong Kong staple that is sure to dazzle anyone who visits. Standing amid all the lights while taking in the view of the water will surely bring the same feeling that some scenes from the movie evoke. Surrounded by the visually refreshing architecture and with a front-row seat to the city’s iconic Symphony of Lights show, you can have your romantic city moment.

Bird Market

Birds were a recurring symbol throughout the film and the Bird Market is an interesting spot for those who love being close to animals, as well as those who are looking to adopt unconventional pets. Exotic and colourful birds line the street, and it is a unique place to make lasting memories on your trip to Hong Kong

Have a look at the exotic birds at Yuen Po Street Bird Garden at Yuen Po Street, Mong Kok, Hong Kong.

Luk on Kui

The old-school trolley dim sum is a must for foodies and dim sum lovers. Iris and Parin had the chance to deepen their understanding of each other while they talked over this dim sum place’s esteemed food. Heralded as Hong Kong’s best dim sum, Luk on Kui is a testament that the way to anyone’s heart is through their stomach. If you want the most authentic dim sum experience, then having a meal at Luk on Kui will surely make your entire trip.

Fulfil your dim sum dreams at Luk on Kui at 40-50 Des Voeux Rd W, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong.

Causeway Bay Sogo crossing

In the film, Iris mentions something about transitions and changes in life. The Causeway Bay crossing is the best visual representation of this, as it's where the biggest transitions happen in the city. It’s the very definition of a bustling spot and a representation of the fast-paced city life of Hong Kong.

Tin Hau Temple at Yau Ma Tei

One theme touched upon by the film is fate, with Iris and Parin visiting the Tin Hau temple to find out their fortune and what the future holds for them. The temple is a declared monument of Hong Kong where fishermen flock to worship the Goddess of the Sea. It’s a place for those more spiritual of mind, wherein a quiet moment spent here is the perfect escape from the fast-paced city life in Hong Kong.

Visit this tranquil shrine at 56-58 Temple Street, Temple St, Yau Ma Tei, Hong Kong.

Tai O Fishing Village

On the subject of fishing and fishermen, Tai O is the resident fishing town of Hong Kong hidden away at the far end of Lantau Island. The movie shows its tranquil waters and how life can be simpler in a place like Tai O. The little boats and the salty fragrance of the water will surely make this a memorable spot, It is also home to the iconic Tai O Heritage Hotel, scenic hiking trails, traditional restaurant fare, and street snacks. Keep an eye out for local Tai O souvenirs such as shrimp paste, salty fish, and dried seafood.

There are a few ways to get to Tai O. One of them is to take the train from Central to MTR Tung Chung Station followed by bus 11 to Tai O. The journey takes about 45 minutes. Learn more about the tranquil village of Tai O here.

Little Thailand

Within Kowloon City, Little Thailand can be found. A comedic scene in the film references this location and offers a sweet and thoughtful reference to Win’s home country. Little Thailand also serves as the backdrop to Parin’s biggest conflict in the movie. The shops and establishments are certainly authentic, transporting you to Thailand in an instant.

Experience a taste of Thailand in the Kowloon City Market at 100 Nga Tsin Wai Rd, Kowloon City, Hong Kong. Other Thai-inspired locations nearby are the shops along South Wall Road and Ruamjai Thai Grocery at G/F, 21 South Wall Road, Kowloon City, Kowloon.

Jimmy Bridge

The Jimmy Bridge is uniquely designed and offers a picture-perfect atmosphere for everyone crossing it. One of the more dramatic sequences in the movie takes place at this bridge, a sure tearjerker for those who have yet to see this film.

Iris and Parin may be from two different worlds, but Hong Kong is where they came together to tell their story. From a remote fishing village to a busy main street, these characters pieced together their journey with memories from all of the unique spots and attractions they visited in the city.

“Under Parallel Skies” premiered nationwide on April 17, 2024, and is directed by award-winning director Sigrid Bernardo. This story of love, grief, and transitions will also be shown in several countries, including Singapore and Thailand, and is thoughtfully co-produced by Hong Kong native Richard Juan.