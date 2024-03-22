PM envisions Thailand as EV production hub to drive economy

He said Thailand is wide open for businesses to invest, adding that the government is ready to make it easier for them to succeed here.

The PM was speaking while presiding over the opening of the new factory and EV research and development centre of Delta Electronics (Thailand) Plc. The company is a leading electronics firm by market capitalisation, located in Bangpu Industrial Estate (North) in Samut Prakan province.

The prime minister offered his congratulations on the company’s success, adding that it is considered one of Thailand’s largest manufacturers of electronic components.

“The factory being launched today is a result of production-capacity expansion, especially in the sectors of electric vehicles and electronic components to support the increasing demand for EVs,” Srettha said.

He added that the expansion was in line with his government’s policy of strengthening Thailand’s ecosystem for EVs and its “Ignite Thailand” vision aimed at turning the country into a regional hub for future mobility and the digital economy.

Srettha was accompanied at the event by Board of Investment (BOI) secretary-general Narit Therdsteerasukdi, Thai Trade Representative ML Chayothit Kridakorn, Industry Ministry permanent secretary Natthaphon Rangsitphon, Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand governor Weris Amrapal, and Samut Prakan governor Suphamit Chinsri.



