BOI gears up to woo top EV battery makers in China at roadshow from Sunday

He said EV battery manufacturers will be required to meet four criteria to receive full BOI incentives. They are:

• Must be among leading EV battery manufacturers whose batteries are used by EV manufacturers

• Must set up factories to make battery cells, and can develop energy storage systems at the same time

• Must produce battery cells with a capacity of at least 150Wh (watt-hours) per kilogram of battery weight

• Their battery cells must be capable of at least 1,000 recharging life cycle

Among the privileges offered by BOI is a maximum of 15 years of exemptions on corporate tax, tax on dividends, import duty on machines and import duty on materials imported for export later.

The battery makers will also be entitled to a 90% reduction on import duty for materials to be used in products that will be sold in Thailand, in addition to an import duty exemption on materials used in research.

Narit said the battery makers who are eligible for investment privileges will also receive subsidies in investment, research and the training of personnel.

He said the BOI will negotiate with Chinese battery makers on a case-by-case basis by taking into account investment plans, manufacturing capacity, connections to EV makers, technologies and knowledge transfer plans.