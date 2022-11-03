EXIM Bank widens its role beyond lending to help SMEs tap global market

The bank will also assist Thai companies and investors in entering the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) industry.

Rak Vorrakitpokatorn, president of EXIM Thailand, stated at the launch ceremony on Wednesday that the bank cannot function only as a funding source in order to sustain its growth.

They must be business partners, take the initiative to assume risk, and foster entrepreneurs who are prepared to export, Rak stated.

He revealed three new tools of the bank that would help nurture the country's SMEs.