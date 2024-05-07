Google most desired long-term employer for young talent, survey finds

The survey was conducted among more than 11,452 respondents aged 22-35 years in Bangkok and its surrounding provinces who had graduated with a bachelor’s degree or above.
Google topped new generations’ desired companies, thanks to its organisation culture and environment that allows employees to unleash their maximum career potential, WorkVenture said.
Thai oil and gas company PTT ranked as the No 2 desired company for its role serving Thailand’s energy security over the past 40 years. Meanwhile, the company offers attractive salaries and work environment, as well as support on boosting labour potential.
Siam Cement Group, a Thai cement and construction-materials firm, came in third. The company’s flexible benefits policy allows employees to allocate their welfare freely, WorkVenture said.
Singapore-based online travel agency Agoda ranked fourth for salaries and welfare similar to working abroad. British consumer goods company Unilever, meanwhile, came in fifth for its strong business over the past 80 years and the company’s policies to retain employees and encourage them to learn second and/or third languages.
The sixth most desired company among new generations is Japan-based application provider Line, for its well-known communication application, according to the survey. Japanese automaker Toyota Motor was ranked seventh for bonus payments based on its performance each year.
Beverage company ThaiBev was named eighth for social diversity and offering of “unlimited” opportunities for employees to show their talent. Thai sugar manufacturer Mitr Phol Group came in ninth for allowing employees to develop their career paths.
Thai petroleum and energy conglomerate Bangchak Corporation was ranked 10th among 50 companies for introducing new technologies to support business operations and boost employees’ potential, WorkVenture said.