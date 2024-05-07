Google most desired long-term employer for young talent, survey finds

Thai oil and gas company PTT ranked as the No 2 desired company for its role serving Thailand’s energy security over the past 40 years. Meanwhile, the company offers attractive salaries and work environment, as well as support on boosting labour potential.

Siam Cement Group, a Thai cement and construction-materials firm, came in third. The company’s flexible benefits policy allows employees to allocate their welfare freely, WorkVenture said.

Singapore-based online travel agency Agoda ranked fourth for salaries and welfare similar to working abroad. British consumer goods company Unilever, meanwhile, came in fifth for its strong business over the past 80 years and the company’s policies to retain employees and encourage them to learn second and/or third languages.