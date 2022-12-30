Krungsri bank to raise lending rate by 0.40%

The decision about the adjustment was made following a gradual economic recovery in Thailand and an increase in interest rates, added Pairote.

The rates are changing as follows:

- Minimum Loan Rate (MLR) is increased by 0.40% to 6.48%

- Minimum Overdraft Rate (MOR) is increased by 0.40% to 6.725%

- Minimum Retail Rate (MRR) is increased by 0.40% to 6.65%

