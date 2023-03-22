Krungsri Auto doubles loan availability for EVs as it unveils strategies to woo new generation

Congsin Congcar, head of Krungsri Auto Group, Thailand's automotive finance leader under Bank of Ayudhya, unveiled three business strategies to deliver future-ready solutions in response to each preference of automobile users.

In a group interview on Wednesday, he said the strategies were developed after anticipating two interesting consumer trends: the experience economy, and the emergence of a new generation of digital consumers on online platforms.

He explained that consumers are prioritising experiences over traditional sales, whereas the new generation of digital consumers are highly personalised and have high expectations of products and services.

In order to maintain its market leadership in automotive finance for automobile users, he said Krungsri Auto has improved its products and services through advanced technologies, innovative artificial intelligence, and an accurate data analytics system, allowing the company to offer the best loan deal at the right time.

The three core strategies are as follows:

1. Engage all customers from all platforms by building a “Fansumer” base through two features on the “GO Auto by Krungsri” application, GO Auto Station and Auto Club. The two features will offer the best deals and useful information to users,

2. Collaborate with online platform partners to seamlessly connect PromptStart Ready, allowing consumers to have the right offers at the right time when they are interested in buying a car, and

3. Explore new business opportunities with strong AI technology that will manage customer data and accurately analyse customers' behaviour to help customise their specific demand and solutions.