Tourism expected to keep Thai growth steady despite fall in exports: Kasikorn Research

Recent problems faced by some Western banks will have limited impact on Thailand, it said in a report.

Thanyalak Vacharachaisurapol, its deputy managing director, said: “Based on the latest data, the difficulties faced by small- and medium-sized US banks are set to be protracted. As long as these closely watched banks fail to fix their balance sheet woes, as evidenced by deposit concentration or interest rate risk management, depositors’ loss of confidence will persist."

It may take some time before US policymakers decide how to prevent a crisis as they want to avoid using taxpayer money, Thanyalak said.

Any takeover of troubled banks by other financial institutions is unlikely to occur soon and an eventual shutdown of ailing banks may be almost inevitable, Thanyalak added.