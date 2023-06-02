Challenges for Thai banking system lie ahead

However, as the economy gradually recovers, businesses are adapting and aligning themselves with the returning normalcy.

In the second half of 2023, while the overall Thai banking system remains robust and ready to support the country's economy, it must also remain watchful of economic risks and prepare for various challenges.

The performance and outcomes of the Thai banking system reflect its strength as a mechanism to facilitate business growth.

The banking system showed improvement in the first quarter of this year, with a 21% increase in net profit compared to the same period in 2022. This growth was driven by higher net interest income and expanding loans, albeit not at an accelerated pace, and was particularly notable in the large financial and commercial sector, including residential mortgages and personal loans.