UOB's Asean Consumer Sentiment Study highlights economic concerns in Thailand

The study reveals that while Thai consumers remain optimistic about the economy, there is growing apprehension about potential economic downturns.

Key findings from the study include:

Overall sentiment among consumers in Thailand is positive.

72 % of respondents express concerns about a potential economic downturn in the next 6-12 months.

Rising inflation and increased household expenses have caused Thai consumers to be more conservative about their finances. There is a shift in financial behaviours; more money is going into savings and investments.

Digital banking and payment channels, particularly mobile banking apps and e-wallets have seen robust growth in Thailand. Thai consumers are willing to share their personal data for personalised banking offers.

Yuttachai Teyarachakul, Head of Personal Financial Services, UOB Thailand, said "The UOB ACSS 2023 provides crucial insights for both consumers and businesses to navigate the current economic landscape. Our focus remains on empowering individuals to achieve their financial goals amidst these uncertainties, leveraging the evolving digital banking ecosystem and capitalising on present economic opportunities."